Gas leak closes Cedar Road in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sign blocks an on ramp to Interstate 410, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. Many roads, highways and interstates remain closed to to icy conditions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Chesapeake are responding to a gas leak on Cedar Road in the Great Bridge section of the city. 

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Fire officials say an underground utility company was moling under the intersection and struck an unmarked natural gas line. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

The leak caused the evacuation of several nearby businesses, including the Cedar Road Assembly of God and the Colonial Coast Girl Scout Council. 

The leak has caused traffic in both directions between Bells Mill Road and Country Club Blvd for several hours.

No injuries have been reported.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10