Gas leak closes Cedar Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Chesapeake are responding to a gas leak on Cedar Road in the Great Bridge section of the city.

Fire officials say an underground utility company was moling under the intersection and struck an unmarked natural gas line. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

The leak caused the evacuation of several nearby businesses, including the Cedar Road Assembly of God and the Colonial Coast Girl Scout Council.

The leak has caused traffic in both directions between Bells Mill Road and Country Club Blvd for several hours.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Cedar Rd is CLOSED in both directions at Waters Rd due to a gas main strike at the work zone. Police are detouring traffic onto Bells Mill Rd. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) August 11, 2021

No injuries have been reported.