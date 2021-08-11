Gas leak closes Cedar Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Chesapeake are responding to a gas leak on Cedar Road in the Great Bridge section of the city.
Fire officials say an underground utility company was moling under the intersection and struck an unmarked natural gas line. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.
The leak caused the evacuation of several nearby businesses, including the Cedar Road Assembly of God and the Colonial Coast Girl Scout Council.
The leak has caused traffic in both directions between Bells Mill Road and Country Club Blvd for several hours.
No injuries have been reported.
