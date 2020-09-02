Fun and food: Donations needed to help local families have both

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — You have the opportunity to help feed local families in need while giving them a chance to get out and have a little fun.

Mercy Drops Dream Center is holding its 4th Annual Bowling Event in Chesapeake. It has to be scaled back a bit this year because of COVID-19, but the organization still wants to celebrate the families it serves.

“This year, we decided just to do the 20 lanes that we have just for the families because it’s been a hard year and a lot of them just haven’t gotten out and do, maybe, whatever we would consider normal… So, we basically just said, ‘Hey, this is a mini, mini vacation. I know it’s not a lot, but it’s something and we want to let you know that we haven’t forgot about you,'” says Joe Friszolowski, founder of Mercy Drops Dream Center in Portsmouth.

Over the summer, Mercy Drops delivered thousands of meals to students in three neighborhoods in Portsmouth. Every Monday, the organization makes groceries and produce available to all families in need with its Farmers 2 Families Initiative.

Mercy Drops hopes to raise $25,000 from the bowling event so it can continue making sure no one goes hungry. You can sponsor a lane, screen, table topper, banner, or a family. Your donation covers the cost of bowling gear, the lane, and food. Donations are due Sept. 21.

Families from the Dale and Swanson Homes Communities are invited to attend. Remember, only 20 families can participate, so be sure to contact Mercy Drops to sign up. The event is Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the AMF Western Branch Lanes in Chesapeake.

