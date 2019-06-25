Free registration available for 2019 Chesapeake Youth Football Camp

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual Children Today Leaders Tomorrow Youth Football Camp from June 27 to June 29 this year.

The camp is free of charge and invites local 10 to 14 year old children to participate.

Middle school, high school, and college football coaches will assist college football players and former Coach Elisha “Cadillac” Harris to develop children’s football skills and leadership ability.

Registration forms are now being accepted. To register your children for this no-contact football camp, go to CTLTyouth.com, fill out the registration form, and then return it to the Sheriff’s Office on 401 Albemarle Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322.

