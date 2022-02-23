Free healthy food, health screenings and more at ‘Healthy Hearts’ event Wednesday in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is hosting an event called “Strong Starts with Healthy Hearts!” on Wednesday afternoon in celebration of Health Heart Month.

It’s happening in South Norfolk at the Buffalow Family and Friends Community Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can pick up healthy snacks and recipes from Healthy Chesapeake and pantry items from the food bank and more. There will also be free blood pressue and A1C screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pantry is located at the Southgate Plaza Shopping Center at 2307 Bainbridge Blvd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10