Free healthy food, health screenings and more at ‘Healthy Hearts’ event Wednesday in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is hosting an event called “Strong Starts with Healthy Hearts!” on Wednesday afternoon in celebration of Health Heart Month.

It’s happening in South Norfolk at the Buffalow Family and Friends Community Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can pick up healthy snacks and recipes from Healthy Chesapeake and pantry items from the food bank and more. There will also be free blood pressue and A1C screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pantry is located at the Southgate Plaza Shopping Center at 2307 Bainbridge Blvd.