Free COVID-19 testing continues for underserved communities in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare announced that on Friday that the team is putting another COVID-19 event that will include testing, education, and resources for the community.

The fifth collaborative session will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at the Cuffee Center located at 2019 Windy Road in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake.

“Our focus remains on the underserved communities in Chesapeake to help stop the spread of COVID-19 with knowledge about the disease and education about how to prevent it,” said health officials.

Nasal-swab tests for up to 400 participants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who are symptom-free are encouraged to get tested.

Results will be delivered confidentially 48 hours after testing.

“An important part of our testing is the opportunity to educate people about disease prevention. There is incredible value in the simple protective measures of wearing a mask, physical distancing and good hand hygiene,” said the Director of the Chesapeake Health Department, Dr. Nancy Welch.

Those who attend will receive food boxes, hand sanitizer, kits with face masks, and other items through partnerships with the Southeastern Virginia Food Bank, Chesapeake Office of Emergency Management, the Governor’s office and other organizations.

“As we address the structural inequities that have caused the disparate impact of COVID-19 on black, brown, and native communities, I am pleased to see the collaborative way Chesapeake is working to take care of those that have been historically under-represented,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, chief diversity officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia and the COVID-19 Equity Task Force.

She continued, “We encourage inclusive efforts like these to help accomplish the much-needed changes we need in our nation and Commonwealth.”

The City of Chesapeake said that bringing COVID-19 testing to at-risk and underserved neighborhoods remains a priority. Successful testing events have already occurred at MacDonald Manor, Geneva Square, Mount Chesapeake and Chesapeake Rx Pharmacy.

Event partners include Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, the Urban League of Hampton Roads, the Virginia Office Of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Chesapeake Health Department, Buffalow Family & Friends, the South Norfolk community of churches and the Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

