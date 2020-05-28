Free COVID-19 testing being held Thursday at Chesapeake Square Mall; no registration required

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A free COVID-19 event is happening Thursday at Chesapeake Square Mall.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a walk-up tent in the former Sears parking lot, and the Chesapeake Health Department says no registration is required.

Even if you don’t have symptoms, you’re encouraged to come and get tested. The event is being held with assistance from the Virginia National Guard.

If you can’t get to the event on Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health says many insurance plans cover the cost of testing. Uninsured/under-insured people can be tested for free at state public health labs and community testing events. For more information, click here.