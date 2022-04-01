CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were displaced following a fire in Chesapeake late Thursday evening.

Fire officials were called to the 3000 block of Welcome Road around 10:53 p.m. after a resident reported a fire in their home.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. They were able to mark the fire under control at 11:14 p.m.

Working smoke detectors alerted the people inside the home. They all made it out before the fire department arrived, but one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Fire officials did not specify the extent of the injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children with lodging arrangements.

10 On Your Side went to the scene and saw a home that appeared to have sustained damage to the interior. The front door and at least one window were open.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.