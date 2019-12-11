Former nurse at Chesapeake hospital accused of tampering with patient’s liquid morphine sulfate

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man who previously worked as a registered nurse at Greenbrier Regional Medical Center in Chesapeake has been indicted on a charge of tampering with a consumer product.

Federal court officials say Joshua D. Williams was arrested Dec. 4 for allegedly tampering with a bottle of liquid morphine sulfate prescribed to a patient.

Williams is accused of removing a quantity of the drug and and replacing it with a saline solution. The act diluted the concentration to about 14 percent of what is was labeled for, according to federal officials.

Williams was working as a supervisory registered nurse at the time.

The indictment charges that Williams acted with “reckless disregard” for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of bodily injury.

Williams was arrested by authorities in Maryland, and is set to appear in federal court in Norfolk Dec. 13.