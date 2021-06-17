Former Chesapeake teacher assistant accused of inappropriate behavior with student now charged

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A former teacher assistant with Chesapeake Public Schools has been arrested following alleged inappropriate behavior involving an underage student.

According to police, Antonio Howell was arrested on June 15 and charged with multiple felonies, including procuring obscene material from a minor via a communication system.

The mother of the minor reached out to Chesapeake Police on May 24 to inform them that her son was contacted by Howell for sexual photos and favors. She said Howell was aware that her son was a minor because they had been family friends for 10 years according to the criminal complaint.

Police have conducted a forensic analysis of the phone.

Howell made an appearance at a Chesapeake court on June 16 and is expected to make another appearance on August 11.

Officials with Chesapeake Public Schools have confirmed Howell is no longer employed with the school system. He was a teacher assistant from September 2008 to May 2021.

He was originally placed on administrative leave when school administrators first learned of the inappropriate relationship.

