Former Chesapeake deputy who smuggled heroin, cocaine into jail gets 2.5 years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A former deputy with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office was sentenced Monday for smuggling drugs into the city’s jail in exchange for thousands of dollars in cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia cited court documents that said 34-year-old Jenis Leroy Plummer Jr. used his position to smuggle heroin, cocaine, cellphones, e-cigarettes and other contraband into the jail.

Plummer received over $6,500 in exchange during the conspiracy, which happened from July 2017 to January 2019.

Plummer would meet with an inmate’s girlfriend at various locations in Hampton Roads to pick up the contraband.

A number of people connected to the inmate paid Plummer through either the CashApp or PayPal for use of his official position.

Plummer was caught after law enforcement saw the inmate’s girlfriend drop off a black sock in a cul-de-sac on Horse Run Drive in Chesapeake.

Law enforcement grabbed the sock and replaced suspected bags of narcotics with fake narcotics before placing it back. Plummer then came by to retrieve the sock.