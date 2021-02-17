Former Chesapeake deputy charged with trying to smuggle drugs into jail

Justin Rodriguez, 57 (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A former Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested last month and charged with smuggling drugs into jail, officials said.

Authorities say an investigator with the sheriff’s office received information that a deputy was planning to smuggle drugs into the Chesapeake Correctional Center.

Justin Rodriguez, 57, is charged with felony conspiracy to deliver drugs to a prisoner and felony delivery of drugs to a prisoner.

Rodriguez worked with the sheriff’s office from July 20, 2015 to Jan. 9, 2021. He was employed in corrections.

He was arrested Jan. 11, 2021. His employment was terminated as a result of the investigation.

Sheriff’s office officials confirmed Rodriguez was still a deputy with the sheriff’s office when the investigation began.

