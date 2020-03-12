Former Chesapeake City Jail inmate pleads guilty to bribing deputy

Mug shot of Jermarrieo Stigger courtesy of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials say a former inmate of the Chesapeake City Jail pleaded guilty to conspiring to bribe a Chesapeake sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Jermarrieo Stigger paid sheriff’s deputy Jenis Leroy Plummer to smuggle in heroin, cocaine, cell phones, e-cigarettes, and other contraband into the Chesapeake City Jail.

From July 2017 through December 2018, officials say Stigger knowingly and intentionally conspired with Plummer.

Court documents cite that on numerous occasions throughout the conspiracy, Stigger arranged for Plummer to meet his girlfriend at various locations in Hampton Roads to pick up the contraband.

During such meetings, Stigger’s girlfriend gave Plummer illegal contraband in blue latex gloves. Plummer then smuggled the contraband into the jail and delivered the items to the inmate.

In exchange, authorities say Stigger’s girlfriend paid Plummer with cash through CashApp and PayPal.

Stigger pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on June 18, 2020.

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Deputy Plummer previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

