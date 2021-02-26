ForKids starts rooftop orchard for families

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The ForKids Center for Children and Families in Chesapeake is branching out.

Their main mission is to break the cycle of homelessness — and now with a new urban orchard, they can help fight food insecurity.

On the ground, the new landmark center for children and families has taken shape. But on the roof, things will soon be blooming.

“Today, we’re installing our new roof garden for our families, where we’re going to have fruits, vegetables, small trees and our families can actually plant food that will then get cooked in our kitchen downstairs,” said Thaler McCormick, CEO of ForKids.

Located in South Norfolk, the center mainly provides shelter for families experiencing the trauma of homelessness.

“Gardening for children and adults is just so healthy. For so many reasons. For our children they are going to learn the nutritional aspects of the food that they eat they’re going to be able to plant their tomatoes and cucumbers and peas here it also just provides a calm space for the families to be,” McCormick said.

Volunteers throughout the City of Chesapeake are getting their hands dirty to help and plant the seeds of a most-needed rooftop retreat.

“There has been a lot that’s gone into the planning of this space, but I think in the end, it’s going to be a remarkable gift to our families in the community,” McCormick said.