ForKids celebrating 20th annual art auction on Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – ForKids is back for its 20th annual art auction.



ForKids is a nonprofit agency focused on breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty in families and children.



On Saturday, June 5 at 7 p.m., ForKids is hoping to raise nearly $1 million to support those in the community who have suffered financially due to COVID-19.



“With the uncertainty surrounding COVID restrictions, we have planned an outdoor event with 400 fewer attendees than usual,” said Thaler McCormick, the CEO of ForKids.

For the first time since its start in 2001, ForKids is hosting the art auction in a new location. The auction be held behind its new facility in Chesapeake, The Landmark Center.



This year’s theme is “Building a Brighter Future.”



This auction will be live-streamed on the ForKids Facebook page. Live auction packages and art can be previewed at the 2021 auction website. People can also bid on Super Silent packages and make donations.