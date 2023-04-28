NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As inflation continues to put stress on families across the Eastern Shore, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is planning to help the best way they can.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia will host a drive-thru food pantry at the Chesapeake Social Services parking lot located at 100 Outlaw St.

Funded by the city of Chesapeake, the food pantry is open to all city residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. The pantry is expected to hand out approximately 45 pounds of fresh produce, protein, and shelf-stable food.

For more information, please contact Senior Director of Communications David Brandt at 757 644-5860 or dbrandt@foodbankonline.org.