Food Lion To Go: Store’s new grocery pick-up service now in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Food Lion’s grocery pick-up service is now in Hampton Roads.



The additional stores offering the service are located at:

2900-K Hampton Hwy., Yorktown, VA 23693

109 Gainsborough Sq., Chesapeake, VA 23320

Hampton Roads customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app.

Customers 21 and older can also purchase their beer and wine through To Go.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings.



Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.