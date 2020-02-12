‘Follow Your Heart to Chesapeake’: CRH to host system-wide hiring event

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is hosting a themed hiring event on Wednesday for clinical and non-clinical positions.

The hiring fair will be held at the Lifestyle Health & Fitness Center, located on the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center campus from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The theme for the event is “Follow Your Heart to Chesapeake” and registration is not required. Interested applicants are encouraged to bring an updated resume to the event.

Even if a position is not currently being advertised, interested applicants are encouraged to come learn about opportunities that may become available in the future.

