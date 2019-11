CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Several roads in Chesapeake have closed Saturday due to flooding.

Reports say the roads affected are Mapleshore Drive, Baindbridge at Freeman Avenue and between Burrow Avenue and Portlock Road.

Officials urge drivers to obey high water signs and not drive through standing water.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Water is covering the roadway at the following locations:



– Mapleshore Dr

– Bainbridge Blvd at Freeman Ave

– 5301 Bainbridge Blvd



DO NOT drive through standing water. Obey high water signs. Turn around, don't drown! — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) November 16, 2019

