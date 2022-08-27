CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning.

According to officials, firefighters received the call around 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Hillwell Road. When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from a one-story residence.

Neighbors told the crew that the home had not been occupied for several months. The structure was determined to be vacant.

Crews respond to a structure fire in Chesapeake. (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Firefighters used multiple hoselines while fighting the fire and the vacant home was also searched to ensure no one was inside.

The fire was marked under control around 2:16 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.