Firefighters respond to ‘small travel trailer’ fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a small travel trailer fire on Sunday afternoon.
A neighbor called 911 just after 5 p.m. for a possible fire in the 1400 block of Country Road in the Chesapeake Portlock section.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a “small travel trailer fully involved with fire extending to an unoccupied structure on the property,” said fire officials.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire that was marked under control by 5:20 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
