Firefighters respond to house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential house fire in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake.

Fire officials said they were called to the 2000 block of Deerfield Crescent around 2:53 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding a fire in the attic of a one-story house.

With help from Suffolk firefighters, the fire was marked under control at 2:53 p.m.

Authorities say the residents of the house were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.