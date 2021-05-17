Firefighters respond to fire on Wimbledon Circle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the Greenbrier West area of Chesapeake.

Officials say they were notified around 12:12 a.m. for a condo fire in the 300 block of Wimbledon Circle.

Heavy smoke was found in the interior when crews arrived on scene six minutes later. The fire was marked under control at 12:18 a.m. and contained to one condo.

Two adults, and a dog had evacuated before firefighters got on scene, and were displaced.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.