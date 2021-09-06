Firefighters respond to commercial structure fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters from Chesapeake and Portsmouth responded to a commercial structure fire in the Camelot area of Chesapeake on Monday morning.

Officials say they were notified around 6:04 a.m. after a passerby notified a structure on fire in the 2500 block of Gilmerton Road.

Upon arrival, crews found the single story commercial structure with a working fire in the front room of the building. They made entry and had the fire marked under control quickly. The fire was contained to one room.

There were no injuiries. The cause of the fire investigation.