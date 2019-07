CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a commercial fire Monday morning in Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said in a tweet units responded the 2500 block of S. Military Highway, near Bainbridge Boulevard. A call about the fire was received around 6:40 a.m., according to dispatchers.

A fire department spokesperson said the fire has been marked under control. There were no injuries reported.