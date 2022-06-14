CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a firefighter fell into a crawlspace amid firefighting efforts in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Priscilla Lane which is in the Great Bridge area of the city.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing the two-story home with smoke coming from the back of the building.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Crews entered the home from the back and found heavy smoke with low visibility. Amid the efforts, one of the firefighters fell through the subfloor into the crawlspace. A mayday was issued and the firefighter was removed to safety. The firefighter was medically evaluated at the scene and cleared to return to duty.

The home sustained damage during the fire. Two residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.