CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A deck and gazebo were damaged but a house avoided any effects after a fire in Chesapeake Tuesday.

Dispatchers said firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Sharon Drive in Chesapeake just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Quick work by responding crews resulted in the fire being knocked out before the home was affected, however, a deck and gazebo were “consumed.”

The home was only affected by some light smoke.

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Fire on Sharon Drive in Chesapeake March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

Houthi supporters attend a rally marking the seventh anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s intervention in Yemen’s war in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, 26 March, 2022. (AP Photo/Abdulsalam Sharhan)

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, fire officials said.