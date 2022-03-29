CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A deck and gazebo were damaged but a house avoided any effects after a fire in Chesapeake Tuesday.
Dispatchers said firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Sharon Drive in Chesapeake just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Quick work by responding crews resulted in the fire being knocked out before the home was affected, however, a deck and gazebo were “consumed.”
The home was only affected by some light smoke.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, fire officials said.