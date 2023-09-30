CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Lenore Trail, in the Greenbrier section of the city.

Firefighters received the call around 5:35 p.m. on Sept. 30 from a concerned citizen who noticed smoke coming from the home, officials said. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the front of the residence. Crews quickly deployed multiple hose lines and extinguished the fire. The home suffered extensive smoke damage, officials said.

There were no injuries reported.