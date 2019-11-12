Live Now
Fire due to downed power lines closes portion of Cook Blvd in Chesapeake

Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An early evening fire due to downed power lines in Chesapeake has closed off Cook Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Chesapeake Roads sent out a tweet around 5:20 Tuesday afternoon regarding the fire in the 3600 block of Cook Boulevard, however it has not been confirmed whether the fire is residential or commercial.

Chesapeake Fire officials are reportedly on the scene of the fire.

The Cook Boulevard near Cavalier Boulevard has been closed for traffic due to the fire. Officials say there is no estimate for reopening.

