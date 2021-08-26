Fire displaces 4 adults, 2 children on Turnberry Court in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire displaced four adults and two children Wednesday night in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Turnberry Court at 11:23 p.m. after occupants were alerted by lights flashing in the home.

Residents found the fire, evacuated and called 911.

Crews arrived on the scene seven minutes later to find smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home. Crews searched the house and deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire, which was found in the attic.

It was brought under control at 11:52 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. The home sustained significant damage.

The displaced residents are making lodging arrangements with family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.