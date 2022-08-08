A horse was rescued out of a ditch in Chesapeake. (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple private and public agencies worked together to rescue a horse out of a ditch on Monday morning in Chesapeake.

According to a Facebook post from the Chesapeake Fire Department, the horse, named Patches, strayed Sunday night and was found by its owner in a ditch off Number 10 Lane in southern Chesapeake.

Images obtained by the Chesapeake Fire Department show multiple crew members using a combination of machinery and ropes to safely get Patches out of the ditch.

The fire department says Patches will need some medical attention.

Agencies that assisted in the horse rescue were Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Hickory Towing, Chesapeake Animal Services, Dr. John Sangenario of Dominion Equine and the Chesapeake Fire Department Technical Rescue Team.