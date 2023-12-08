CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a commercial fire that damaged a modular classroom at Rise Christian Academy on 916 Cedar Road Friday morning.

Firefighters were notified of the fire at 9:01 a.m. after school staff noticed black smoke coming from the building. Crews arrived five minutes later at 9:06 a.m.

Students were quickly evacuated from the classrooms, which consisted of three teachers and 24 students.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from an exterior wall-mounted HVAC unit, which also spread to the roof of the building.

Rise Christian Academy Fire (Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

The fire was said to be under control by 9:14 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and students will be relocated to other areas while the building undergoes repairs.

An investigation determined the fire to be accidental, caused by a mechanical issue in the HVAC unit.