Chesapeake home’s garage goes up in flames Saturday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake fire crews were on the scene of a house fire Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the Chesapeake Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of Lisbon Rd around 6:45 Saturday morning.

Reports say crews found smoke coming from the garage of the one-story home. All occupants were reportedly evacuated before fire crews got to the scene.

There were no injuries reported following the incident.

