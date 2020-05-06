Fire damages home on Speedy Avenue in Chesapeake; one displaced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say one person is displaced after their home on Speedy Avenue in Chesapeake was damaged Tuesday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Speedy Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found a “working fire” in the single-story home. They brought it under control by 7:05 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one person is displaced, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

