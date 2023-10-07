CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A home in the Bowers Hill area of Chesapeake sustained damage following a fire Saturday, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

(Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department) (Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department)

Firefighters got the call at 6:26 p.m. from a resident inside the home in the 4000 block of Keaton Court, and smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire, allowing everyone inside the home, including their pets, to get out of the home safely before they arrived.

Chesapeake Engine company 10 arrived five minutes later to find smoke coming from the front of the home, and crews used multiple hoseline and quickly put out the fire.

The home sustained fire and smoke damage, and there were no injuries to firefighters or people in the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.