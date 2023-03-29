CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to the Comfort Suites on Crossways Boulevard in Chesapeake damaged six rooms of the hotel Wednesday evening.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was dispatched to the hotel at 1550 Crossways Blvd. around 7:35 p.m. after tenants reported a fire on the second floor. Multiple calls came in, including a fire alarm activation, indicating water flow from the sprinkler system.

(Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department)

(Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department)

(Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department)

Engine Company 14 arrived six minutes later to find fire showing from a second-floor window on the back of the hotel, the fire department said. A second alarm was called, dispatching additional resources to the scene.

Engine Company 14 stretched a hoseline up to the second floor to battle the fire, while another engine company applied water through the window from the outside.

The fire department said the hotel was evacuated, and the fire floor and the floor above it were checked for occupants. The fire did not spread beyond the room where it originated, and the fire was called under control at 7:50 p.m.

Six rooms were damaged by either fire, smoke or water, and hotel management is working to relocate all displaced tenants. No injuries were reported, and investigators have ruled the fire accidental, caused by a malfunction in a window packaged terminal air conditioning unit.