CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Ahoy Acres neighborhood just before midnight Tuesday.

Neighbors in the 3600 block called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the small home, and noticed a door was open. They searched the home and determined it was vacant.

The fire caused significant damage to the one-story home.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.