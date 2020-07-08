Breaking News
Judge rules Julia Tomlin is fit to stand trial in her toddler’s death

Fire breaks out in bathroom of Spaghetti Eddie’s in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Kelly Durick

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Spaghetti Eddie’s Italian restaurant on Taylor Road.

Chesapeake dispatchers said firefighters were still on scene at 3325 Taylor Road as of 2 p.m. after getting a call at 1:30 p.m. They say it was a small fire in the women’s bathroom, with light smoke.

Photo courtesy of Kelly Durick

Dispatchers didn’t have additional information but photos from outside the business don’t show smoke coming out of the restaurant. Check back any updates.

Latest posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10