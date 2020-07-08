Fire breaks out in bathroom of Spaghetti Eddie’s in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Spaghetti Eddie’s Italian restaurant on Taylor Road.

Chesapeake dispatchers said firefighters were still on scene at 3325 Taylor Road as of 2 p.m. after getting a call at 1:30 p.m. They say it was a small fire in the women’s bathroom, with light smoke.

Photo courtesy of Kelly Durick

Dispatchers didn’t have additional information but photos from outside the business don’t show smoke coming out of the restaurant. Check back any updates.

