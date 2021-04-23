Fire breaks out at Perdue Grain building in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Fire crews responded to a call to the Perdue AgriBusiness building on Barnes Road early Thursday morning.

A fire was reported at the facility, which is off Interstate 464, just after 1 a.m.

10 On Your Side has reached out to fire officials to find out if they know yet what sparked the fire and how extensive the damage was. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

This same location reported a fire a couple months ago. In that incident, crews arrived just after 1 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a four-story grain dryer. There were no injuries.