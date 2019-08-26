Fire at vacant home in Chesapeake sparks an investigation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters put out a fire at a vacant home in the Greenbrier West section of the city on Sunday.

Chesapeake Fire officials responded to the 800 block of Great Bridge Boulevard around 7:09 p.m. for the fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department found fire and smoke coming from a two-story house when they arrived.

Official say the fire was brought under control at 7:31 p.m. and marked completely out at 7:42 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.