1  of  2
Breaking News
Senior alert issued for 68-year-old Va. Beach woman last seen at a church Police: Man injured in shooting on Blair Ave in Newport News

Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm


LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm

Fire at vacant home in Chesapeake sparks an investigation

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters put out a fire at a vacant home in the Greenbrier West section of the city on Sunday.

Chesapeake Fire officials responded to the 800 block of Great Bridge Boulevard around 7:09 p.m. for the fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department found fire and smoke coming from a two-story house when they arrived.

Official say the fire was brought under control at 7:31 p.m. and marked completely out at 7:42 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported. 

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories