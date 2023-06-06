CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department was called to put out a fire at TFC Recycling Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to 1958 Diamond Hill Road around 12:30 p.m. for reports of heavy smoke coming from Building 3, which handles commercial recycling materials.

The building was evacuated and management accounted for all employees. There were no injuries reported.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke coming from a large compactor. They were able to get it under control and limit the fire to the impacted equipment.

Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

TFC representatives said the recycling process will not be affected.

The fire department ruled the fire accidental.