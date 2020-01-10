Fire at Dominion Self Storage units in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Department says firefighters tackled a blaze involving multiple storage units Friday evening.

The fire was in the in 200 block of Dominion Boulevard South, according to a fire department tweet.

The fire was under control by 6 p.m., the department said.

Sampson Creek Rd closed at 241 Dominion Blvd, which is Dominion Self Storage, due to the fire, Chesapeake Roads tweeted.

There was no current estimate for the road to reopen, according to the tweet, which was posted around 5:30 p.m.

Fire department spokesman Capt. Mackiewicz said there were no injures.

Multiple units were on scene as of 5:40 p.m.