Fire at Chesapeake nursing home prompts brief evacuation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported a clothes dryer caught fire Friday morning at a nursing home in Chesapeake.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department said units were called to Indian River Retirement Community, a 24-hour adult nursing facility on Justis Street, shortly after 10 a.m.

The first unit arrived on scene within six minutes and found the fire had self-extinguished, but still caused a significant amount of smoke in the area, officials said.

The building was evacuated and firefighters helped move the facility’s residents to a safe area while the smoke was ventilated.

Officials said residents were allowed back in the building a short time later.

The Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.