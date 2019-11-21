FBI seeks tips from current and former patients of OB-GYN Javaid Perwaiz

This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. Perwaiz is due in U.S. District Court in Norfolk Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI is urging current and former patients of obstetrician-gynecologist Javaid Perwaiz to reach out to authorities if they believe the doctor may have performed a surgery on them without their consent or unnecessarily.

The U.S. Department of Justice has created a website for the case against Perwaiz, a 69-year-old OB-GYN accused of healthcare fraud and false statements related to health care matters.

Perwaiz is accused of filing fraudulent insurance claims after performing unnecessary gynecological surgeries on women — sometimes without their consent — over a period of 10 years. These surgeries included hysterectomies, removal of fallopian tubes and dilation, according to the DOJ.

Perwaiz was reprimanded by the Virginia Board of Medicine in the 80s after he faced similar allegations.

Current and former patients looking to submit a tip to the FBI can do so via their tip line. Those seeking a copy of their medical records can contact the DOJ.

