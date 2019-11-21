FBI seeks tips from current and former patients of OB-GYN Javaid Perwaiz

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI is urging current and former patients of obstetrician-gynecologist Javaid Perwaiz to reach out to authorities if they believe the doctor may have performed a surgery on them without their consent or unnecessarily.
The U.S. Department of Justice has created a website for the case against Perwaiz, a 69-year-old OB-GYN accused of healthcare fraud and false statements related to health care matters.
Perwaiz is accused of filing fraudulent insurance claims after performing unnecessary gynecological surgeries on women — sometimes without their consent — over a period of 10 years. These surgeries included hysterectomies, removal of fallopian tubes and dilation, according to the DOJ.
Perwaiz was reprimanded by the Virginia Board of Medicine in the 80s after he faced similar allegations.
Current and former patients looking to submit a tip to the FBI can do so via their tip line. Those seeking a copy of their medical records can contact the DOJ.
