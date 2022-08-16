CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A QAnon supporter in Chesapeake has been arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

10 On Your Side first told you about Antonio Lamotta after his 2020 arrest in Philadelphia where he showed up at a ballot-counting location armed.

Court records show the FBI took Lamotta into custody Tuesday. The affidavit cites a series of social media posts which provide probable cause that Lamotta violated four misdemeanor statutes.

An arrest warrant dating Monday, Aug. 8, shows Lamotta was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Lamotta was formally taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Stills from police body camera video pictured in the complaint show Lamotta inside the Capitol and among the crowd on Jan. 6.

The affidavit also states that Lamotta was arrested by Philadelphia police for carrying a firearm without a license in 2020. Lamotta and his friend, Joshua Macias, were charged after officers saw them with weapons, and found an AR-15 and approximately 160 rounds of ammunition while on their way to the Philadelphia Convention Center.

Lamotta has frequently posted about QAnon on his social media pages.