CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle Wednesday morning on Route 58 in Chesapeake.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on eastbound 58 at Snowden Street.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski said the tractor-trailer was crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 58 from Snowden Street when a car crashed into the side of the tractor-trailer. The woman driving the car was killed. Police have not released her name at this time.

Eastbound Route 58 is still closed in the area and there’s no timetable for reopening.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.