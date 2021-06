CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake announced this week that their farmer’s market will return later this month for the 12th season.

The market will take place at Chesapeake City Park from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Wednesday and Saturday starting June 12. This season will run until November 24.

Guests can expect to find items such as farm raised vegetables, fruit and grass-fed meats.

Masks will only be required for those individuals who are older than 12 and not fully vaccinated.