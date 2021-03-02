Family pet killed, one resident injured following house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was sent to the hospital following a house fire that also killed a family pet in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.

Firefighters got the call for around 6:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lindenwood Drive. Reports say the fire came from the second floor of the two-story home.

Reports say multiple companies worked to extinguished the fire which was called under control at 7 p.m. Three adults were displaced following the incident.

Officials say everyone inside the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One adult was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The family had 3 pets with one dog found outside the home. Officials say one cat was found inside but did not survive, and a second cat is still missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.