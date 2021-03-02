Family pet killed, one resident injured following house fire in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck-lights-generic_1522124354693.jpg

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was sent to the hospital following a house fire that also killed a family pet in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.

Firefighters got the call for around 6:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lindenwood Drive. Reports say the fire came from the second floor of the two-story home.

Reports say multiple companies worked to extinguished the fire which was called under control at 7 p.m. Three adults were displaced following the incident.

Officials say everyone inside the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One adult was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The family had 3 pets with one dog found outside the home. Officials say one cat was found inside but did not survive, and a second cat is still missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10