Family of slain 37-year-old speaks about domestic violence and pleads for help

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The family of the victim in a deadly double shooting in Chesapeake is speaking out about domestic violence and losing their loved one.

The family is trying to move forward, but they are stuck with questions, some about how they’ll pay for a funeral for 37-year old-Iashia James, and others about why her story came to an abrupt end.

Bridgette James’ tears Tuesday were for her daughter. Iashia James was shot and killed this past weekend in Chesapeake.

“Esha was the life of the party. She was one of those types if you ever had a bad day and you need someone to talk to, someone to cheer you up, that was her,” explained Bridgette James.

Police allege her boyfriend, 39 -year-old Antonio Sutton, is responsible for the crime. He is in custody facing murder and malicious wounding charges. Iashia James’ 19-year-old daughter also was shot. She is currently recovering in a local hospital.

On Tuesday, she said she tried to protect her mother on that fateful day.

“Domestic violence is not a game. Most people don’t see the signs, you’re probably not gonna see the signs. But soon as you see one of them, you just need to get out of there,” Iashia James’ daughter said.

Now, like her family, all she can do is grieve.

“That was my mama and I wish she could come back ’cause I do miss her so much and I really don’t wish this pain on nobody,” her daughter added.

Iashia James leaves behind six children. Family told 10 On Your Side the home they were in is no longer a place the children can stay, so they need help.

“The children were there when it happened and we don’t want to keep the bloody furniture to remind the kids of what happened to their mother. So we are going to need a lot of help,” said Iashia James’ aunt, Shirley James.

Their biggest costs are coming from planning a funeral and finding a new home for the children. If you’d like to help, visit the GoFundMe for the family here.