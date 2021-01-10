Family of six evacuated just in time before fire engulfs Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family of six has been displaced following a residential fire overnight in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of Annaka Loop around 2:15 a.m. for the residential structure fire.



Arriving six minutes later, members from Chesapeake Battalion 3 say they found smoke and flames visible from the rear of the home.



The family of six, four adults and 2 kids, had evacuated before Battalion 3’s arrival. Officials say the family was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors in the home.



The fire was marked under control at 2:49 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.