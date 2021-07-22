Family of seven displaced after house fire in Portlock

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential house fire in the Portlock neighborhood of Chesapeake.

Fire officials said they were called to the 1200 block of Rosemont Avenue around 2:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding a two-story structure with smoke and flames coming from the structure.

They were able to get the fire under control in 26 minutes.

All occupants that were home at the time of the fire made it out safely, however, the family of seven will be displaced. Firefighters rescued three cats, but only two survived.

The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental.